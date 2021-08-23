For more than 20 years, Big Brother has kept people entertained and intrigued. As one of the most intense competition shows on the air, it has attracted dozens of people who were hoping to go home with the prize money. Season 23 has gotten off to an interesting start and the House Guests have settled into the game. So far, Sarah Beth Steagall has been getting a lot of attention. Even though viewers seem to have mixed feelings about her, one thing everyone can agree on is that Sarah is a fierce competitor. Whether people like it or not, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to become the show’s next winner. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Beth Steagall.