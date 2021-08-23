Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Area roundup (8/22): Urlaub takes 3rd in Romania

By The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis. (TNS)
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Andrew Urlaub, the hottest American ski jumper, soared to his first podium performance by taking third Sunday in Continental Cup action at Rasnov, Romania. The 20-year-old Flying Eagle had jumps of 94.5 and 96 meters (310 and 315 feet) to score 243.7 total points in an event won by Mika Schwann of Austria. He preceded that with an 11th place finish among 54 jumpers Saturday with jumps of 94 and 93 meters (308 and 305) and, after finishing 5th and 11th a week earlier in the Czech Republic, he now totals 145 points to rank among the COC season leaders. Manuel Fettner of Austria was the Saturday winner. The only other American entry was Erik Belshaw, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, who placed 46th and 42nd.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Austria#Continental Cup#American#Flying Eagle#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Footballdakotanewsnow.com

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 0 (8-22-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The return of football season brings the return of a Dakota News Now Sports tradition. Each Sunday night we’ll look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college pigskin. We call it “Gridiron Greatness”,...
Combat Sportsfcfighter.com

Athletes & Nations Announced For 2021 MMA World Cup in Prague

136 senior and 69 junior athletes from more than 20 nations have registered to compete in the 2021 IMMAF Senior & Junior MMA World Cup – Prague, which is to run from 8 – 11 September. See the following provisional athletes’ lists attached, pending final clearance by IMMAF. – by...
CyclingJanesville Gazette

Senechal wins Vuelta's 13th stage, Eiking keeps overall lead

VILLANUEVA DE LA SERENA, Spain (AP) — Florian Senechal outdueled Matteo Trentin to win the 13th stage of the Spanish Vuelta for his first Grand Tour success on Friday, with Odd Christian Eiking keeping the overall lead for another day. Senechal, a French rider for Deceuninck-Quick Step, beat Trentin in...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Miami 7, Washington 5

A-popped out for Corbin in the 4th. b-singled for M.Thompson in the 6th. c-struck out for Pruitt in the 6th. d-struck out for Clay in the 8th. e-struck out for Bender in the 8th. f-flied out for García in the 9th. E_García (5), Rojas (6), Brinson (1). LOB_Washington 11, Miami...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Gallen in the 6th. b-lined out for Alvarado in the 6th. c-struck out for C.Smith in the 9th. d-reached on error for Falter in the 9th. E_Gallen (1), Walker (6), Varsho (4), Hammer (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Ellis (2), Harper 2 (28). 3B_Jankowski (1). HR_Ahmed (4), off Moore; Kelly (10), off Falter; Segura (9), off Gallen. RBIs_Rojas (37), Ellis (5), Ahmed 2 (31), Cabrera (40), Kelly 3 (34), Segura 2 (43), Galvis (1), Harper 2 (56), Gregorius 2 (39). S_Gallen 2.
Minnesota StateJanesville Gazette

Boston 12, Minnesota 2

A-hit by pitch for Jeffers in the 9th. E_Gant (1), Gordon (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Boston 6. 2B_Schwarber (4). HR_Astudillo (7), off Sale; Dalbec (15), off Gant; Devers (30), off García; Dalbec (16), off García. RBIs_Astudillo 2 (20), Dalbec 7 (59), Verdugo (49), Devers 3 (94). SB_Devers (4). Runners left in...
MLBJanesville Gazette

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-popped out for Darvish in the 6th. b-popped out for Stammen in the 8th. LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Diego 4. 2B_T.Turner (25), Seager (16), Caratini (8), Grisham (20). 3B_Pollock (1). HR_Barnes (5), off Darvish. RBIs_Barnes 2 (19), Seager (33), Bellinger (32). SF_Bellinger. Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7

A-flied out for McFarland in the 6th. b-homered for Kuhl in the 7th. c-lined out for Stratton in the 8th. d-struck out for Fernández in the 9th. LOB_St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Edman (33), Polanco 2 (12), Chavis (1), Hayes (16). HR_Arenado (26), off M.Keller; Sosa (4), off M.Keller; Moran (7), off Mikolas; Tsutsugo (4), off Cabrera. RBIs_Arenado 2 (84), Edman 2 (38), Goldschmidt (74), Sosa 2 (13), Newman (28), Moran 2 (32), Reynolds 2 (77), Difo 2 (18), Polanco 2 (36), Tsutsugo 2 (13). S_Mikolas.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-singled for Bauers in the 6th. E_Toro (5). LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Merrifield (29), Seager (21), Raleigh (7). HR_Perez (35), off Smith; Seager (30), off Keller; Fraley (9), off Payamps. RBIs_Merrifield (66), Perez 4 (86), Lopez (33), Fraley 3 (30), Seager (83). SB_Rivera (2). S_Taylor. Runners left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy