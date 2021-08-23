Area roundup (8/22): Urlaub takes 3rd in Romania

Andrew Urlaub, the hottest American ski jumper, soared to his first podium performance by taking third Sunday in Continental Cup action at Rasnov, Romania. The 20-year-old Flying Eagle had jumps of 94.5 and 96 meters (310 and 315 feet) to score 243.7 total points in an event won by Mika Schwann of Austria. He preceded that with an 11th place finish among 54 jumpers Saturday with jumps of 94 and 93 meters (308 and 305) and, after finishing 5th and 11th a week earlier in the Czech Republic, he now totals 145 points to rank among the COC season leaders. Manuel Fettner of Austria was the Saturday winner. The only other American entry was Erik Belshaw, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, who placed 46th and 42nd.