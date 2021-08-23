The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Recap With Spoilers: "Acheron: Part 1"
Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guides Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) mission for survival when The Walking Dead returns with "Acheron: Part 1." Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1. Season 10 ended with Maggie and Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) calling a war-torn Alexandria home sweet home in the wake of the Whisperer War, where Carol (Melissa McBride) sicced Negan on Alpha (Samantha Morton) to silence the Whisperers once and for all. The two enemies are among the survivors working to rebuild Alexandria — the last community standing after the shuttering of the Kingdom and the burning of the Hilltop — but if our group doesn't find food, and soon, Alexandria will fall.comicbook.com
