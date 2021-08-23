Chicago activates speed enforcement camera near South Side following requests from neighborhood

The city of Chicago activated a new speed enforcement camera Sunday.

The new speed camera is located in the 1200-block of West 76th Street at Martin Luther King Junior Park in the city's Gresham neighborhood.

According to the city, it was installed at the request of 17th Ward Alderman David Moore and people in the neighborhood because of concerns about speeding and crashes.

The city's Department of Transportation reported that speeding violations drop by more than half within 90 days of the cameras being turned on.

On March 1, the city implemented afor drivers in Chicago.

Under the new rules, tickets can be issued by speed cameras if you're going only six miles per hour over the speed limit.

If drivers are caught going just six miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit in a speed zone, they could get fined.

The automated speed enforcement zones are posted near schools and parks. The city claims the new enforcement comes in response to an increase in speeding and deadly car crashes during the pandemic.

For vehicles traveling six to 10 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, the fine is $35. For vehicles traveling at 11 miles-per-hour, drivers will get a $100 fine.