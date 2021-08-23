Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 10 fantasy football sleepers at wide receiver in 2021, ranked

By Ben Cooper
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fantasy Football is almost underway as the NFL season is fast approaching. Fantasy owners spend lots of time figuring out which players to target in the fantasy draft. Running backs are often taking early, and the top wide receivers could be off the board before you know it. Hunters of fantasy football sleepers need to figure out the WR sleepers on the market at this glamor position. With that said, here are the top 10 fantasy football wide receiver sleepers in 2021, ranked.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
79K+
Followers
56K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#Buffalo Bills#The Miami Dolphins#The Carolina Panthers#Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLrockydailynews.com

What The Heck Is On The Broncos Helmets? – CBS Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos fans watching the first day of training camp may have noticed something weird about some of the helmets the offensive linemen were wearing. Despite the odd look, the explanation is pretty simple – just extra padding to limit the hard helmet-to-helmet contact during practices. “It’s supposed...
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Broncos GM George Paton explains quarterback situation, believes Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater could be franchise quarterback

EAGEN, Minn. — George Paton believes in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Paton, in his first year as the Broncos' general manager, hasn't wavered in his belief that either Lock or Bridgewater could be Denver's franchise quarterback. And through two weeks of training camp, he likes what he's seen from both as they battle for the starting job.
NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos trade options with the Minnesota Vikings

The Denver Broncos are about to have joint practices and a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Could the two teams come together on a trade?. Although most NFL teams at this point have not even played a single preseason game, the cold reality of 90-man rosters being cut down to 53 guys for each team is not far off. Although the reality of roster cuts is brutal for the players involved, it’s fascinating for fans and media to speculate on because you just never know what teams are going to do. The Denver Broncos have some big decisions ahead.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLThe Big Lead

Drew Lock Appears to Be John Elway's Final Failure

For all the crap I'm about to talk about John Elway as an executive, let's not forget he did a lot of good for the Broncos as their President/GM, leading the franchise back to relevance, acquiring Peyton Manning in free agency and putting together a roster than won the Super Bowl in 2015.
NFLseattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 30-3 Preseason Loss To The Denver Broncos

(Opening…) Two weeks in a row of playing football where the lessons are hard and they're obvious. We have to take away the things we can learn from and we can grow from on the plus side of it. It's obvious when you turn the ball over three times in the first half it's really, really hard to win a football game, and then we go nine penalties to none. They played a lot better than we did in that regard, too. But, there is a lot of stuff for us to take from here. We had a lot of guys that played and we have a lot of film to watch and a lot of evaluations to make, that's really what this time is about. We like to be having fun winning football games and all that, but that's not where the matchup's happening right now. The hard lessons, too, is that a couple of our guys got whacked, you know. Johnny U (John Ursua) and BBK (Ben Burr-Kirven), both those guys got hurt seriously tonight, and it breaks our heart. This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes its toll. Those two kids are hurt, so we'll see what happens with them. It's going to be a while. The other side of it, we'll find the positives; I'm going to find the positives. I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game tonight. Rasheem Green, again, he got a sack and did some good things in his place. He's really taking advantage of this preseason to make a statement. Nick Bellore had five tackles tonight on defense. It was amazing, I don't know how he did that. He said he was knocking off the rust. We have to take all of the positive things, and keep growing and this week is a little different for us. We'll change the format of it and get out of camp, and make it a regular week for us in terms of the cadence of the week. And get our guys a chance to get tuned in to what that means so that when game week comes a couple of weeks from now, we'll be ready to crank it up again. So that's a really important part of what happens this week. We've been knowing this all along that this week is coming. So, we'll try to take full advantage of that.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports ranks LSU's NFL Fantasy WR's

With the NFL season approaching, and fantasy drafts taking place daily, LSU fans are certainly keeping an eye on former Tigers at one of the most important positions: wide receiver. For the second year in a row, LSU sent a wide receiver into the first-round of the NFL Draft, with...
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Value Picks: Mid-Round Value Picks and Targets

As fantasy football players we all want to win the championship or at least avoid our league’s dreaded last place challenge. In order to do this no matter the format, you have to draft well in what I call the heart of the draft. Rounds 6-12 can make or break your roster. To make things harder the bust rate also increases in these rounds. I am here to help you hit on your picks. I have broken down two fantasy value picks in each round to target to help you win your leagues! Let’s dive right in and dominate your mid-round picks.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Standard Scoring

The 2021 NFL Draft is over, giving a clearer picture of rosters for the 2021 season. With that fantasy football rankings can be released. Here are the 2021 fantasy football standard scoring quarterback rankings. (Note: These are best used for standard-scoring leagues and will be updated until the season starts)
NFLfantasypros.com

The Wide Receiver Primer (2021 Fantasy Football)

If you’re reading this article from FantasyPros with the word, “Primer” in the headline, you might automatically assume that Mike Tagliere is writing this piece. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Tags is currently in the hospital recovering from COVID (you can read more about that here), so I’ve stepped in to highlight one of the more important articles you’ll read heading into your draft season.
NFLwolfsports.com

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft 7.0: 12-Team, 0.5 PPR

The final fantasy football mock draft of the summer (using the FantasyPros draft simulator) is for a 12-team, 0.5 PPR league. All the previous mocks can be viewed via the links below:. Mock 5.0: 12-team, PPR (3 WR) Round 1. 1.01: Christian McCaffrey, CAR RB. 1.02: Dalvin Cook, MIN RB.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Busts from top NFL model that nailed Smith-Schuster's disappointing season

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is one of the most versatile weapons in the NFL, but with Drew Brees retiring this offseason and Michael Thomas (ankle) beginning the season on the PUP list, Kamara will face plenty of pressure to carry the offense in 2021. With so much attention focused on Kamara, Fantasy football 2021 owners have to be wondering how it might impact his value. Kamara is an extremely target-dependent back with 80 or more receptions the last four years, so he needs a dynamic offense to provide scoring opportunities.

Comments / 1

Community Policy