A Taliban official says the extremist group will help the world tackle climate change now it has seized power in Afghanistan, as environmental activists flee the new regime.Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, told Newsweek that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants to work with the global community."We hope not only to be recognised by regional countries," Balkhi said, "but the entire world at large as the legitimate representative government of the people of Afghanistan.""We believe the world has a unique opportunity of rapprochement and coming together to tackle the challenges not only facing us...