Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Revisited: why has the Brazilian butt lift become so popular?

By Rachel Humphreys
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we are revisiting some of our favourite episodes from the year so far. This episode was first broadcast on 2 March. Rachel Humphreys talks to Guardian writer Sophie Elmhirst about the increasing popularity of the Brazilian butt lift (BBL), which is the fastest-growing cosmetic surgery in the world. Since 2015, the number of butt lifts performed globally has grown by 77.6%, according to a recent survey by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. The BBL began in Brazil, birthplace of aesthetic surgery and the myth of the naturally “sticky-outy” bottom, the kind seen in countless tourist board images of bikini-clad women on Copacabana beach. As part of her research, Sophie spent time with the British aesthetic surgeon Dr Lucy Glancey and her patient Melissa*, who was planning to have her second BBL. Sophie tells Rachel why she thinks more and more women are demanding the procedure despite the risks – the BBL has been called the world’s most dangerous procedure.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Slavery#Brazilian#Guardian#British#Florida State University#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Brazil
Related
FIFAESPN

Why are Brazilian teams so dominant in the Copa Libertadores now?

Ecuadorian club Barcelona beat Fluminense on away goals on Thursday to prevent an all-Brazilian final four in the Copa Libertadores, but they may live to regret it. In next month's semifinal they take on 2019 winners Flamengo, who won their quarterfinal against Olimpia of Paraguay by the crushing aggregate margin of 9-2.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Very sleepless night': Pregnant newsreader Edwina Bartholomew left terrified and forced into isolation as a Sunrise crew member tests positive for Covid-19 after working three days in the breakfast show's studios

A Sunrise crew member has tested positive for Covid-19 overnight, putting the entire breakfast show team at risk, including pregnant newsreader Edwina Bartholomew. The staff member returned a positive test on Thursday after working at the Channel Seven Studios in Sydney's Martin Place for three consecutive days. Host Natalie Barr,...
Worldtechstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
AnimalsPeople

Belgian Woman Banned from Zoo After 4-Year 'Affair' with Chimpanzee

Adie Timmermans is banned from coming in contact with a chimpanzee at the Antwerp Zoo in Belgium after developing a close bond with the primate over several years. A Belgian zoo banned a local woman from visiting the park's chimpanzee exhibit due to her "affair" with one of the primates.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth Massive 1,600-Year-Old Pagan Idol From Irish Bog

The eight-foot oaken idol was likely used to commune with the spirit world, or "Otherworld" of Celtic Paganism. With construction on Ireland’s N5 Ballaghaderreen highway in County Roscommon about to begin, it was important to survey the area beforehand to ensure nothing historical would be destroyed. Remarkably, a team from Archaeological Management Solutions (AMS) uncovered a 1,600-year-old pagan idol as a result.

Comments / 0

Community Policy