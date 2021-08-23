Revisited: why has the Brazilian butt lift become so popular?

This week we are revisiting some of our favourite episodes from the year so far. This episode was first broadcast on 2 March. Rachel Humphreys talks to Guardian writer Sophie Elmhirst about the increasing popularity of the Brazilian butt lift (BBL), which is the fastest-growing cosmetic surgery in the world. Since 2015, the number of butt lifts performed globally has grown by 77.6%, according to a recent survey by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. The BBL began in Brazil, birthplace of aesthetic surgery and the myth of the naturally “sticky-outy” bottom, the kind seen in countless tourist board images of bikini-clad women on Copacabana beach. As part of her research, Sophie spent time with the British aesthetic surgeon Dr Lucy Glancey and her patient Melissa*, who was planning to have her second BBL. Sophie tells Rachel why she thinks more and more women are demanding the procedure despite the risks – the BBL has been called the world’s most dangerous procedure.