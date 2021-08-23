Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Smith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...WESTERN NUCKOLLS AND WEBSTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska.