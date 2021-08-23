Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Jackson; Liberty; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama, southeastern Jackson, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida, eastern Walton and southwestern Holmes Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida, Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida, southwestern Decatur and southern Seminole Counties in southwestern Georgia through 1045 PM EDT/945 PM CDT/ At 1009 PM EDT/909 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Donalsonville to 7 miles east of Marianna to 17 miles southeast of Chipley to near Vernon to 12 miles west of Bonifay. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vernon, Blountstown, Marianna, Bonifay, Chattahoochee, Bradford, Sneads, Bristol, Grand Ridge, Greenwood, Altha, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Bascom, Rock Bluff, Clarksville, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo and Gritney. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH