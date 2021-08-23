Cancel
Wood River, IL

Motorcyclist Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital From Wood River After Sunday Night Crash

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
WOOD RIVER - A man on a three-wheel motorcycle suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday night at Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 3 in Wood River. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said a three-wheel motorcycle driver eastbound on Illinois Route 143 Sunday night turning on the ramp that goes southbound on Illinois Route 3, appears to have driven off the left side of the roadway, rode the embankment and eventually the motorcycle rolled. Chief Wells said the motorcycle driver, 70, suffered Continue Reading

Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Fire Department Battles Blaze In 1400 Block Of Monroe

SEE PHOTO GALLERY: ALTON - The Alton Fire Department battled a fire with heavy smoke in the 1400 block of Monroe in Alton on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters had to use extended hoses to tap into a water line. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the fire call came out at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. East Alton and Godfrey firefighters were called to assist with the fire and Alton Police Department handled traffic. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jemison said his firefighters had the fire pretty wel Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Charges In Madison County

ALTON - Melvin Hamler, 23, of the 700 block of Silver Street, Alton, was charged Wednesday with aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He allegedly carried a loaded handgun in a vehicle on Tuesday. The gun was uncased and immediately accessible, a charging document claims. Bail was set at $15,000 Alton's Kenshalo Charged With Driving On Revoked License EDWARDSVILLE - Brian E. Kenshalo, 26, of the 2800 block of North Street, Alton, was charged Wednesday with driving on a revoked license. Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Seek Tips On Suspects In Recent Shooting

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of these subjects today wanted for a shooting that happened on August 12, 2021, in St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police had this statement: "Do you recognize these subjects and/or this vehicle? They are wanted for a shooting that happened on August 12, 2021, at the intersection of South Skinker and Clayton. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward can contact St. Louis Regional Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Homicide Reported In Velda City

VELDA CITY, MO. - On August 26, 2021, at approximately 3:45 PM, police officers from Velda City responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 7100 block of Glenmore Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. A short time later, officers from Velda City requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville, Litchfield Men Face Charges In Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan M. Williams, 27, of Edwardsville, was charged Monday with disarming a police officer and aggravated battery. The charging document claims he attempted to take a service weapon from an officer. He is also accused of biting the officer in the arm. Bail was set at $50,000. Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Vehicle and Burglary WORDEN - James D. Cook, 38, of Litchfield, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary. He allegedly possessed a stolen Continue Reading

