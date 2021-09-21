Blockchain Adoption In Real Estate Industry

Canva

Blockchain - enabled real estate startups appear seemingly weekly, and we hear more and more transactions being made by real estate agents using cryptocurrencies. Real estate headlines are increasingly being swamped by a new wave of startups focusing on blockchain technology and its real estate applications that could be rent direct investment, rental agreements, or passive managed investment.

We are slowly beginning to embrace the idea of using digital currencies, also known as "cryptocurrencies", for various transactions and real estate is a very good example.

Platforms now can provide global real estate companies with access to the world's largest and most advanced blockchain infrastructure that enable cryptocurrency token sales in a much more efficient and cost-effective way than ever before. This is also not limited to tokenization, but also direct acquisition of properties when using crypto currencies.

Real life examples

Estati - specializes in processing transactions between sellers and buyers for direct acquisitions of properties (buy and sell agreements). Cryptocurrency (e.g. Bitcoin) is converted into a stable coin such as USDT (Tether) to avoid market price fluctuations. Sellers can receive either a stable coin or their selected cryptocurrency as a payment method, however, a stable coin is always recommended. You can find a full article on how to buy real estate with cryptocurrencies here as well as in Russian language .

Lisk provides tools to experiment with the technology and develop a more efficient and cost-effective way of trading cryptocurrencies for real estate transactions, as well as access to the world's most advanced blockchain infrastructure.

SMARTRealty uses intelligent real estate contracts to issue and maintain real estate purchases and leases. The company conducts real estate transactions using smart contracts that digitally leverage digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and other cryptocurrencies.

Meridio enables commercial property owners to sell their properties through a smart contract via the blockchain. A brief overview of how blockchain is used for real estate and how blockchain is used in real estate.

How does it work

The offer to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment allows sellers to sell their holdings for crypto.

Blockchain - based on streamlining transactions - can make real estate investments available to those who have only a few hundred dollars at their disposal (via asset tokenization). This is a big year for blockchain, so we should keep an eye on this technology and continue to study how it affects the future development of real estate investment. There is no doubt that the option to buy cryptocurrencies will come sooner rather than later, but for the majority of investors, it is still a long way off.

What we see now is that transactions can be facilitated between the seller and the buyer directly, via an escrow account, or even develop a “payment plan” where the amount of money can be paid out over a period of time, e.g. 5 years.

Asset ownership

Blockchain adds an additional level of confidence and can be used to verify ownership of an asset.

Using blockchain-based tokens/assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can make real estate investments safer and more transparent than ever.

The technology can automate, accelerate, track and make real estate transactions more accessible. Agents are already using real estate CRM to automate the many manual processes and integrating it with other applications.

With the introduction of smart contracts and blockchain platforms, assets such as real estate can now be exchanged for cryptocurrencies making them more accessible to the public and private sectors. Now technology allows assets such as real estate, property, or property rights to symbolize their assets such as real estate.

The scalability of crypto- and real estate exchanges allows companies to integrate them into their architectures without any problems. Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants, commented: "Crypto - real estate exchange - acts as a secure platform where all activities are carried out in real time, streamlining operations for real estate companies.

Instead of relying on third parties, real estate agents can use blockchain - a trust-based platform - to speed up the real estate purchase and sale process. Issuing real estate tokenization on the blockchain makes it much easier to buy, sell and trade interest in real estate assets by using blockchain as a platform on which all transactions take place and are verified. Turning real estate into tokens registered and traded on a blockchain brings many benefits to a traditionally illiquid market.

Market situation

Blockchain cryptocurrencies are a relatively nascent market with the potential to dramatically change long-established financial-market operations. However, they have the ability to fundamentally change a number of good ways to invest in traditional property. Blockchain cryptocurrencies are not yet mature enough to fundamentally change the way individuals and institutions will invest in real estate in the future. Tokenized real estate ownership will also have a significant impact on how individual institutions and the global financial system invest in real estate.

It also works the other way around - real estate can help cryptocurrencies to become more stable by becoming a safer and safer investment.

Crypto - blockchains already offer real estate investors new opportunities to buy and sell real estate. Many investors may soon see the fact that real estate can be bought in cryptocurrencies as an opportunity to use the blockchain to improve the market as a whole. Investors know that they can buy, hold and trade real estate stocks in the form of a cryptocurrency.

Buying Real Estate With Bitcoin

With the advent of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in everyday life, everyone knows, but now this revolution has made it possible to buy real estate in Dubai, Europe and USA with Bitcoin. As agencies and private sellers make it easier for buyers to pay in Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency has become the future of the international real estate market.

While real estate potential is slowly being realized, the options for buying real estate with Bitcoin are somewhat limited, because what you can buy with crypto depends on who accepts it. If you have not yet decided what to do and want to buy a property in the cryptocurrency, you may need to understand the difficulties involved in executing a real estate transaction using Bitcoin and converting it into USD.

You will ask an estate agent who is well versed in these cryptocurrencies to use an offer that takes into account all the nuances and complexity involved in buying property via Bitcoin, dash or other forms of payment. However, if you still want to buy real estate with cryptocurrency, you might ask brokers if they have any idea who can accept this cryptocurrency.

How to make a safe payment

To ensure that the buyer is paid in Bitcoin, you will get a list of real estate agents and their sellers, as well as a description of their business model.

If you like the idea of buying real estate with crypto, you can find out how to buy a property in Dubai on Estati.ae. Moreover, in Dubai it’s very common to use a so-called “Manager’s Cheque” that is issued by a local bank and the seller can receive fiat currency in their account. You can learn more about the crypto manager’s cheque here.

Seller agreement to receive cryptocurrency

The seller must also agree to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for the property on offer. Bitcoin is transmitted into Bitcoin through a property purchase agreement signed by both the buyer and seller, as well as the lawyer, investment firm or trustee. For two people to use cryptocurrencies for a real estate transaction, there must be a payment method in the cryptocurrency.

For people sitting on large volumes of crypto, using bitcoin and ether is a great way to diversify your real estate investments while exploiting the value of the cryptocurrency without having to sell it. The offer to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment could allow the seller to convert some of its real estate holdings into cryptocurrencies.

Since Bitcoin real estate transactions typically involve banks and financial institutions, KYC / AML checks must be performed by the seller and his legal representative on all potential buyers, including AML checks on the buyer's Bitcoin wallet. However, if you buy property with Bitcoin without going through an offshore bank, the FATCA reporting requirements do not apply to sellers and brokers.

As a result, a real estate transaction involving Bitcoin can be structured and completed by a bank or financial institution typically involved in a Bitcoin-to-real-estate transaction. If a foreign buyer is involved in a real estate transaction, the sellers or their legal representatives must also perform a KYK / AML check with the potential buyer, which includes an aml check of his Bitcoin wallets.

Other benefits

By using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for real estate transactions, banks, credit institutions, lawyers, and brokers can be removed from the equation. Because Bitcoin payments are not yet super common in real estate, Bitcoin loans are hugely beneficial.

Buying a house with Bitcoin cuts out the middleman, speeding up the buying process for buyers and sellers. To buy real estate or other things in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, you need a seller who is willing to accept your offer.

Our partners in South Florida strongly recommend consulting with a CPA or accountant to purchase, sell or trade property for Bitcoin, Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies before purchasing or selling property in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other parts of the world.

Bitcoin is slowly finding its way into the housing market, but is not considered a viable option for paying off a mortgage. Unfortunately, this means you will have to pay capital gains tax if you sell your property in a Bitcoin property transaction.