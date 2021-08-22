Cancel
10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Nevada In The Early 1900s

By Emerson
There’s something about old photos that never fails to capture our attention. After all, photos provide a glimpse at something that books and oral stories can’t give us. All of these photos were taken in Nevada during the early 1900s. As you’ll soon see, a lot has changed over the past century! However, what’s most fascinating may just be the things that haven’t changed so much.

A Basque sheepherder camped on the range at Dangberg Ranch in Douglas County. Dangberg Ranch was one of the largest in western Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CZ6s_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

This is a familiar sight, actually! Taken in 1940, players gather around the slot machines in Las Vegas in this photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdik7_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

In March 1940, a prospector poses for the camera in the mining town of Goldfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gzave_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

Tourists visit the famous bottle house in Rhyolite, Nevada. This unique house survives and can still be seen to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kN7zd_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

It looks like Nevadans have always been fascinated by ghost town remains. A visitor examines a crumbling structure in Rhyolite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFYyn_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

High school-aged boys drive a jalopy down the streets of Genoa, Nevada. This photo was taken March 1940.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeYxa_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

A farmer loads hay to be fed to cattle at Dangberg Ranch. All in a day's work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgLSh_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

Virginia City's main street doesn't look much different from how it looked a century ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjIPD_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

A couple enjoys some cold pints at Carson Brewery in Carson City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yc0Nb_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

Saddlemakers hard at work at Capriola Saddlery in Elko, Nevada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439W5j_0bZoIgL100
Rothstein, Arthur, 1915-1985/Library of Congress

These photos are just amazing. Which of these snapshots stuck out to you the most? Let us know in the comments below and share your thoughts.

The post 10 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Nevada In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State .

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Nevada is for people who LOVE the Silver State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
