Patrick Mahomes and Kliff Kingsbury had a chance to chop it up ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Week 2 preseason game. The quarterback and head coach are very familiar with each other from their time together at Texas Tech. The two didn’t win a ton of games together, with just a 13-16 record during their time in Lubbock, Texas. They did, however, have a penchant for offensive fireworks.