Whatever your feelings about the science of vaccines, from an accounting standpoint the data are clear: vaccinations pay off. Many U.S. states, particularly in the South, are experiencing high levels of transmission fueled by the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant. Unvaccinated people, by far, make up the majority of those cases. As of August 25, 2021 nearly 200 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, which leaves nearly a third of the population unprotected, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC).