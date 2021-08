Fabio Jakobsen described his win on stage four of the 2021 Vuelta a España as a "dream come true" after he had battled back from his horrific crash a year ago in Poland. Jakobsen was perfectly placed by his Deceuninck - Quick-Step team-mates on stage four before jumping onto the wheel of French sprinter, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), using his slipstream to power around and take the win.