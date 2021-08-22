Brush football: Tanelle Rose has breakout game in Arcs’ opener

3: (2) Chardon 1-0 4: (4) Benedictine 1-0 Dropped out: Lake Catholic (0-1), NDCL (0-1), West Geauga (0-1) Watch list: Geneva (1-0), West Geauga, NDCL, Lake Catholic. Crop comments: We’re ready for the backlash here, moving Mentor up two slots when Kirtland and Chardon won their openers. But everything Mentor WASN’T in preseason scrimmages, the Cardinals WERE in a 49-7 annihilation of Canton McKinley. The Cardinals dominated the lines, which they didn’t in scrimmages. They ran the ball well, which they didn’t do in scrimmages. And they were smothering on defense, which they weren’t in scrimmages. Can the Cardinals do it again vs. St. Ignatius? … Kirtland is No. 2 this week after belting Harvey. They’ll be heavily favored against Lutheran West before a trip to Westinghouse (Pa.) in Week 3 for a doozy. … Chardon had a strong showing against Glenville, so they’re at No. 3 this week. The Hilltoppers go to Akron Buchtel this coming Saturday, Aug. 28. … Benedictine beat Walsh Jesuit in overtime in Week 1 to stay at No. 4. The Bengals host Toledo Central Catholic this week. … South was marvelous on both sides of the ball in a 31-0 win over NDCL in the opener. The Rebels are at No. 6 this week and can make another jump with a win over Twinsburg this week. … Euclid lost its opener, but is at No. 7 this week. Hudson will be another tough test for the Panthers. … Perry moves up to No. 8 this week after dominating Riverside, 26-6, in the opener. The Pirates play at No. 5 Kenston this week in what could be an offensive slugfest. … We dabbled with putting VASJ in the opening Crop, but figured we’d let them get a game under their belts first. Well, that 44-12 win over CVCA shows the Vikings are definitely Crop worthy. … North got a win in Week 1 against Garfield Heights to take the No. 10 spot in this week’s rankings.