Brush football: Tanelle Rose has breakout game in Arcs’ opener

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 5 days ago

Tanelle Rose wasn’t a household name on the morning of Aug. 20. That’s probably not the case now. Rose, a 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore, had the breakout game of a lifetime in Brush’s 41-20 season-opening win over Lakeside. He carried 27 times for 224 yards and five touchdowns in the Arcs’ victory.

