A fundraiser for a fire company in Luzerne County was a big success.

Firefighters from the Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department along Tener Street had to turn people away after selling 1,200 tickets for the annual chicken barbecue.

Members cooked up the chicken on a big barbecue pit.

Meals were $11 apiece and were served takeout only.

Firefighters say the barbecue is a major fundraiser for their department.