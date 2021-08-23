Cancel
Scranton, PA

Cornhole tournament raises money for cancer research

A cornhole tournament on Sunday in Scranton will fuel cancer research in Pennsylvania.

NET Credit Union hosted the tournament at the Hilton Scranton on Sunday afternoon.

Registration fees supported Peggy's Pathway for Women's Cancer Care, the organization that was founded in memory of Peggy Pettinato of Dunmore, who died of uterine cancer in 2015.

Peggy's Pathway is helping to fund research at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia to develop new early cancer detection methods.

"We lost her quick, and one of the problems is we weren't able to detect it. By the time they realized what was going on, it was too far gone, and she didn't make it. We're trying to prevent that from happening to other families," said Michael O'Hara with Peggy's Pathway.

Dozens of teams took part in the tournament in Scranton.

