Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. For the Coastal Flood Statement, large break waves and high astronomical tides will produce splash over and beach erosion. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 10 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Splash over and beach erosion. Some water on low lying roads and property is possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 10.9 1.4 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 9.6 0.1 0.8 3 None 24/01 AM 10.5 1.0 0.8 2 None 24/02 PM 9.4 -0.1 0.6 2 None 25/02 AM 9.8 0.3 0.4 1-2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 10.6 1.8 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 9.4 0.6 0.8 3 None 24/01 AM 10.2 1.4 0.8 3 None 24/02 PM 9.3 0.5 0.6 2-3 None 25/02 AM 9.7 0.9 0.5 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/12 AM 11.8 2.1 1.0 4-5 None 23/01 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 3-4 None 24/01 AM 11.4 1.7 0.8 3 None 24/01 PM 10.4 0.7 0.6 3 None 25/02 AM 10.8 1.1 0.5 3 None