High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0