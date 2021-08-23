Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waldo County, ME

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Waldo HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waldo, ME
County
Waldo County, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Erosion#High Surf Advisory#Coastal Waldo High Surf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy