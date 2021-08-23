LIRR operating on regular schedule Monday in Henri's wake

The LIRR reduced service Sunday due to Tropical Storm Henri, but will run on a regular schedule Monday.

On Sunday, there was debris, including tree limbs, on the tracks in both East Hampton and Amagansett. Crews were able to get out there and clear the tracks.

Since the rain has cleared up and the roads have improved, both the LIRR and Metro-North will resume their full regular weekday service Monday across all parts of the railroads.

LIRR officials say they took extra precautions Sunday to mitigate the effects of the heavy rain, and many passengers heeded the warning's to either travel early or wait for the storm to pass. The LIRR added extra trains from the East End to ensure everyone got to their destinations safely.

