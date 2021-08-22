Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Animal Kingdom Recap: House Divided

By Charlie Mason
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZZeq_0bZoFMd800

Although in Sunday’s Animal Kingdom , the Codys earned back their home and then some from Pam, the mood around the den of thieves was anything but celebratory. While Pope, still on walkabout, saw an opportunity to do a good deed by doing a very, very bad thing, Craig and Renn seemed determined to win an unspoken contest to see which of them could make poorer choices, and Deran gained a new enemy even as an old one closed in on him. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over all the details…

’THE DEVIL WAS JUST AN ANGEL WHO LOST HIS WAY’ | In the ’80s portion of “Splinter,” Janine made the mistake of leaving “Uncle Manny” in charge of Andrew and Julia while she went to deliver Max his cut of their latest job. By the time she returned from the meeting — which was extended by a romp with Deran’s future father, Billy — not only had Manny taken off, but the kids were nowhere to be found. After looking all over town for them, Janine returned to her trailer to discover that they’d gone to look for her ; Andrew had been worried that Max would hurt her the way that he had Jake. When the youngsters got lost, they’d called their Auntie Birdie. And despite the s—t that went down between her and Janine, Pam assured her that she could still always call her if she needed to. Now I don’t know if that’s a wise friend, but it sure is a good one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lo8cw_0bZoFMd800 In the present, Cassandra, still in the desert with Pope, was delightedly firing off his gun when he stood between her and the abandoned car at which she was aiming. “Do it,” he said. “I deserve it.” Suddenly, it dawned on him that Smurf had wanted him to die with her “because she knew what I am.” Nonetheless, Cassandra refused to grant his death wish. Later, while taking an ill-advised dip in her ex-husband Liam’s pool, she wouldn’t let Pope call himself the devil. And even if he was, it had been God that cast the devil out, she noted. “What did He expect?” Later still, Pope observed Cassandra trying to steal some forbidden time with son Henry. After she was busted by Liam, who couldn’t wait to tell the family court judge, Pope pissed her off by (unintentionally and not even really) implying that she hadn’t tried to win custody. Anyone else thinking that he’s going to use his murderous skillset to gain Cassandra sole custody?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ISu5_0bZoFMd800 ‘I THOUGHT YOU WERE ON MATERNITY LEAVE’ | At Renn and Craig’s, she worried her babydaddy anew by pushing him to get their next job scheduled. She’d had a taste of that robber’s high, and she wanted more, more, more. When Craig expressed his displeasure that Deran had brought her in on that one-time-only heist — emphasis on the one-time-only — she hit the roof so hard, she could’ve left a skylight in her wake. Off their blowout about her potential career as a realtor, Craig ran into Deran at the beach and called him out. One minute Deran wanted nothing to do with the business, the next he wanted to make all the calls? In turn, Deran was mad that Craig had asked him to stay in Oceanside. “How about you figure out how to take care of your own family,” Deran hollered, “before you start telling me how to take care of ours?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBqYe_0bZoFMd800 Grumpy as hell, Craig invited over manny Blaise and his underage friends for a rager at the Cody place. After J’s meeting with Lark — at which they discovered that they were the coolest heads in their respective families — the house was once again theirs, after all. But the bash didn’t turn out to be nearly as raging as Nick’s dad would’ve liked. The kids didn’t even want to do any of his hard drugs. (Imagine.) Finally, when not even throwing all of Deran’s stuff in the pool perked Craig up, he took the whole crew to the beach, where he climbed to a precarious perch and, when the cops arrived, took a flying leap into the ocean. Which sounds bad — until you look at how Renn spent the rest of the episode. When her usual drug supplier turned down her request to get back in business, she sought out his baby-faced new dealers, beat the crap out of one and scared the crap out of the other two. Like, da-amn!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UZy4_0bZoFMd800 ’I CAN’T BELIEVE PEOPLE WANT TO GO DRINK AT A PLACE CALLED SON OF A BEACH’ | After Deran refused to be shorted on his liquor order because the booze was slated to go down the block to Son of a Beach, he was paid a visit by the new watering hole’s owner, Parker, unintimidated but still willing to pay for the rest of his order. When Deran took a hard pass, the guy reached across the bar to begin retrieving his bottles… at which point Deran threatened him with a knife. Backing off, Parker said, “See ya around,” in that way that makes it clear it wouldn’t be to hang 10 or anything. Later, Deran couldn’t believe how dead his bar was. Were the drink specials at Son of a Beach that amazing? It might not just be that, admitted bartender Tommy. “People are saying that you and your brothers ‘took care’ of Adrian.” As if that wasn’t enough of a punch to the gut, Tommy added, “Things feel different since your mom’s been gone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxEai_0bZoFMd800 Finally, when J showed up for a meeting with Pete, he wasn’t greeted with the good news that his partner in crime had found a buyer for all that coke, he was greeted by what could’ve easily turned into an ambush. Why, Pete wanted to know, had the DEA showed up on his doorstep? An Agent Livengood? Ruh-roh. J emerged with his head still attached to his shoulders, but only because he had the good sense not to protest too much when Pete said that he’d dumped the coke. That, and Livengood wasn’t really interested in Pete, he could tell. “The only thing this guy seemed to care about… was Deran.” So, what did you think of “Splinter”? Will Pope kill for Cassandra? Is Parker really a new foe for Deran… or a new love interest? And how long till Renn gets herself killed? Hit the comments.

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#House Divided#Animal Kingdom Recap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesTVLine

Michael Nader, Star of All My Children and Dynasty, Dead at 76

Michael Nader, best known for playing Dex Dexter on the original Dynasty and Dimitri Marick on All My Children, died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister said in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”
TV & VideosTVLine

American Horror Story: The 25 Best Characters, Ranked!

Ready to revisit 10 years’ worth of murder, mayhem, witchcraft, satanic possession and aliens? (Actually, let’s scratch that last one.) Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has conjured up heaps of nightmare fuel over the last nine seasons, and with a new season heading our way (Double Feature premieres Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c), it’s time to take stock of our most favorite heroes, villains and (literal) monsters in this absolutely bonkers anthology series.
TV & VideosTVLine

Jeopardy! Host Woes, Chris Harrison's Bachelor Breakup and 8 More TV Controversies of the Year (So Far)

The swift departure of newly minted Jeopardy! host Mike Richards might be this year’s most recent controversy, but it sure isn’t the first of 2021. On Friday, Richards stepped away from the quiz show’s iconic podium after unsavory comments he’d previously made on a podcast (among other transgressions) resurfaced in the wake of his hiring. But with two-thirds of the calendar year now behind us, Jeopardy!‘s host imbroglio joins several other controversies that have rocked the TV industry in 2021 thus far.
TV SeriesTVLine

Supergirl Recap: Kara's Back!

The Girl of Steel might be back in National City, but that doesn’t mean she’s left the Phantom Zone entirely behind. Supergirl returned Tuesday night with an episode that saw the titular hero struggling to process the trauma she experienced while being trapped in the nightmarish zone. The episode began...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 6

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6, we took another dangerous trip to the past that threatened to change everything we thought we knew about Pope. Meanwhile, Deran, J, and Craig worked a job that could set them up for life. However, someone close to them went on the offensive...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Animal Kingdom Showrunner Reveals Why [Spoiler] Had to Die — Plus, Why That Hookup May Be No Big Whoop

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s momentous Animal Kingdom. If you’d prefer to watch first, read later, exit stage left. At last, Sunday’s Animal Kingdom revealed the fate of Emily Deschanel’s Angela: She wasn’t merely gone, she was a goner. (Our detailed recap has the whole story of what went down.) Here to share with TVLine why the Bones alum didn’t return for the TNT drama’s penultimate season — and to weigh in Craig’s ill-advised hookup — is showrunner Daniele Nathanson. TVLINE | First things first, what went into the decision to kill off Angela? Ultimately, we wanted to keep tying everything back to...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Ft. Ghost Child

It's obvious after SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 5 that my attempts to see into Luke's future are a major fail. It seems that at every turn, Luke is shown that he's got to face his past demons no matter how eager he is to run away from them. It never...
TV SeriesCollider

Does ‘Animal Kingdom’ Still Work Without Smurf?

Everyone knows that Ellen Barkin is a world-class actress. She’s taken projects like Switch and The Adventures of Buckaroo Bonzai and helped elevate them from what could have been campy, forgettable film fodder to classic experimental film fare, of the cult variety. She’s won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in White River Kid, and she’s taken home the Tony Award for her Broadway debut in The Normal Heart. With regards to the TNT show, Animal Kingdom, she assumed the role so beautifully adapted by Jacki Weaver in the original motion picture and developed it into that of a fully fleshed-out, semi-sociopathic matriarch of a criminal family, bordering on the outskirts of traumatic, disturbingly incestual connotations. It was a role an actress of her depth and sensuality was born to fill.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Animal Kingdom Star Ben Robson Talks Season 5, Craig's Future & More

Bleeding Cool recently had the opportunity to sit down with Animal Kingdom star Ben Robson, who plays Craig Cody on TNT's explosive heist drama. With the fifth season underway, we chat a bit about what it means to Craig to be raising a family while still being so tied up in the criminal world, what this season's power-play within the family will mean for the Codys moving forward, Smurf's lasting influence, and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: Why are Faye and Aaron burning bridges this close to the end?

Say what you like about the cast of Love Island 2021, but my god, they are not giving each other an easy ride. Usually, with less than a week to go, the couples are settled and determined not to rock the boat, with any drama feeling like it’s being eked out to fill valuable minutes of screentime. It may not be, y’know, interesting, but an entire episode wasted on Priya and Brett talking about brie only for them to be dumped anyway is the sort of mundanity we’ve come to expect. But this series is different. Never have a group of islanders seemed more determined not to win £50,000 and burn all their bridges before they go. They say it shows they’re real, but when the fights feel so inconsequential, it’s hard not to roll your eyes.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: To root for Faye and Teddy or not, that is the question

If you’ve made it this far into Love Island 2021, then congratulations: the end is nearly in sight. Yep, after we’ve invested six and a half weeks of our summer in this show, things feel like they’re winding up. So where does that leave the new bombshells? With viewers naturally rooting for the couples who’ve been together longest (regardless of whether they’re actually suited to each other), any newcomers are given the mammoth task of attempting to prise apart the OGs, or simply make us care about them at all.
Entertainmentwvxu.org

Start Hear: George the Poet, Male Vulnerablity and A Kingdom Divided

Inheritance Tracks: Celebrating the music that special guests cherish and would like to bestow to future generations. Spectacle: An Unscripted History of Reality TV: Join host Mariah Smith as she dissects the history of the Reality Show genre one show at a time. Urban Roots: A holistic narrative of urban...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."

Comments / 0

Community Policy