Military

History Professors Consider How The Afghanistan War Will Be Remembered

 5 days ago

THE EVERLY BROTHERS: (Singing) Wake up, little Susie, wake up. Wake up, little Susie, wake up. We both been... MARTIN: The singer and guitarist's death was announced by his family on Instagram. He was 84 years old. The other half of The Everly Brothers, Don's brother Phil, died in 2014. The duo influenced generations of musicians, including, The Beatles and Simon & Garfunkel. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this appreciation.

