CBS Weekend News, August 22, 2021

Lots of sunshine and a little haze this last Friday of August. Overall, the air is better than it has been most of the week so maybe we can all breathe a bit easier. But time outdoors will still be challenging with the extra-hot summer temps today and through the weekend. Heat warnings are already in place for some areas and Las Vegas will be included starting Saturday. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at the start of September with the return of monsoon thunderstorms.