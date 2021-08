2: (2) NDCL (0-1) 3: (3) Riverside (0-0) 4: (4) Lake Catholic (1-0) Crop comments: School closures due to the heat index have postponed or canceled matches for many schools. … Aug. 26 is a busy day for the Crop teams, as six of them play each other. … NDCL lost to St. Joseph Academy, which was a state semifinalist in Division I. The slate doesn’t get any easier for the Lions as they face Gilmour on Aug. 26 in a matchup of the top two Crop teams… Riverside begins its season against Lake Catholic in another marquee matchup. … Cardinal started the season with a win over West Geauga and St. John’s in a tri-match, and now faces Berkshire in another top 10 matchup. … Kirtland struggled in its opener against the team that knocked it out in a regional semifinal, Independence. But the Hornets hope to get a key piece in Natalie Glowe back soon. … Chardon swept West Geauga in its opener. The Wolverines have had an up-and-down start. … Kenston and Mayfield have started the season hot, and will be key players in the WRC race.