Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library to hear from ‘Hidden History of Cleveland Sports’ author
The Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library will be hosting a virtual presentation with author Marc Bona at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 2. Bona will discuss his novel “Hidden History of Cleveland Sports.” This program will be presented in a hybrid format with the first 25 patrons to register will be invited to view the presentation live at Willoughby Public Library and an unlimited number of registrants will receive a link to watch the program live on YouTube.www.news-herald.com
Comments / 0