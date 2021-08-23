PET OF THE WEEK: Outdoors-loving Alexander seeks 'furrever' home
Alexander is the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center's Pet of the Week. His ideal human would be someone who loves the outdoors. He's described as a great jogging partner, and has participated in the Jog-a-Dog program and is a key player in the shelter's dog play groups. Come meet him at the HSPRAC, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden. His adoption fee is $100 and he will be neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccinations. Shelter hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 256-442-1347.www.gadsdentimes.com
