Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden, AL

PET OF THE WEEK: Outdoors-loving Alexander seeks 'furrever' home

Gadsden Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander is the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center's Pet of the Week. His ideal human would be someone who loves the outdoors. He's described as a great jogging partner, and has participated in the Jog-a-Dog program and is a key player in the shelter's dog play groups. Come meet him at the HSPRAC, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden. His adoption fee is $100 and he will be neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccinations. Shelter hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 256-442-1347.

www.gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Gadsden, AL
Lifestyle
City
Gadsden, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#Adoption Center#Pet Of The Week#Hsprac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy