Monterey County, CA

Monterey County Sheriff find suspects responsible for 7 burglaries

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries on Highway 1 south of Carmel, Saturday afternoon.

Big Sur resident deputy was able to identify the suspect's vehicle in a video and Monterey County Deputies later found it parked in a shopping center in Seaside. When both suspects returned to his vehicle, they were detained and arrested for multiple felony charges including, 7 burglaries, conspiracy, possession of narcotics, and possession of an unregistered handgun. They also found them in possession of stolen credit cards, methamphetamine, and broken glass.

  • In their search, deputies also found several items that were reported stolen inside their vehicle, as well as multiple gift cards and an Apple Watch they purchased at Target with the stolen credit cards.
    Deputies also found a handgun without a serial number under the driver's seat.
    Deputies returned the items for a refund to the victims' credit cards as well as the other belongings found in the suspects' possession.

