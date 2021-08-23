Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN LAURENS, SOUTHWESTERN EMANUEL, NORTHERN TOOMBS, TREUTLEN, SOUTH CENTRAL JOHNSON, NORTHEASTERN WHEELER AND NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES THROUGH 1030 PM EDT At 1004 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was extending from near Minter to Soperton to near Oak Park...and moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Dublin, Lyons, Soperton, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, East Dublin, Adrian, Oak Park, Ailey, Higgston, Rentz, Santa Claus, Tarrytown, Ohoopee, Lothair, Covena, Cedar Grove, Rockledge, Norristown and Barnhill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH