Flood Advisory issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Furnas County in south central Nebraska West Central Harlan County in south central Nebraska * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the Advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in much of the area this evening as of 9 PM CDT. Parts of the area could receive at least another 1 to 2 inches yet this evening. * Some locations that could experience flooding include Oxford, Beaver City, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. This includes the following streams and drainages Deep Creek, Dry Creek, Timmons Creek, Swartz Creek, Sappa Creek, Turkey Creek and Beaver Creek.