It Takes Time and Effort to Rebuild Trust
It can happen in an instant. It can also happen gradually. No matter how it happens, broken trust is painful and disorienting. Every relationship, whether it’s with friends, family or a romantic partner, is built on trust. When that foundation is shaken, you are shaken. Whether you’re in the wake of a massive betrayal, or struggling with a string of small broken promises, you must choose to trust again if you want the relationship to survive.www.therooseveltreview.com
Comments / 0