It Takes Time and Effort to Rebuild Trust

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I’m wondering what advice you have for couples where one parent does most of the child-care work while the other parent assumes credit for same. In my house, we have resorted to keeping track of who’s doing what, which made it clear within a few days that my husband was doing far less than he initially believed. However, that doesn’t change the fact that he DID believe he was doing most of the work with our kids. I find it frightening that our perceptions could be that different, and the idea of having to perpetually log our work seems like it could be marriage-killing over time. So what other ways are there for spouses to get real about the way labor is actually being divided?