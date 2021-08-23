Life to Me

The changes of the last year rattled the world. For some of us, the months inflicted grief and loss, crippling illness, and goodbyes voiced over digital screens. For others, hard-won businesses crumbled, and with them, long-treasured hopes. Even for those of us privileged to keep our health and livelihoods, routines morphed beyond recognition, as kids traded classrooms for screens, and holiday bustle for empty tables. Even passing the peace, once a touching reminder of Christ’s love, evolved into socially distanced hand waves, six feet apart, with only a glance above a mask hinting at our reason to hope.
