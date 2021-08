MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Yotuel Romero is a Cuban-born producer, actor, model, and singer who fled the island nation at 19. At age 40, his song “Patria Y Vida,” or “fatherland and life,” has become the anthem for the struggle for freedom in Cuba. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo met up with him recently at Crescent Moon Studios, the recording studios owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan. “I wrote that song in December 2020,” he told Petrillo. “For me, this song means express yourself. It’s putting the lyrics on the table with everything you have from the inside.” Since the protests began, the song exploded all over...