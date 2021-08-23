Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Is Negan a Villain Again?
The bad blood between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will be bigger, badder, and bloodier — if Maggie survives the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 1, "Acheron: Part 1." When Negan returned to Alexandria after Maggie and her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) made themselves at home in Season 10, his season-ending smile said it all: here's Negan. In Season 11, Maggie lives behind the same walls as the man who murdered her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) years earlier, but maybe not for long — Negan leaves Maggie to die to end "Acheron: Part 1."comicbook.com
