The Walking Dead Finds a Long-Lost Relative on the Wall of the Lost
The Walking Dead teases a family reunion with a long-lost loved one when the road-weary survivors arrive at the Commonwealth. Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 1, "Acheron: Part 1." In the August 22 Final Season premiere, the armored soldier-cops who apprehended Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) late last season transport the group for Level One Assessment at a Commonwealth outpost. The four undergo an invasive inspection by Auditors Clark (Carrie Genzel) and Evans (Matthew Cornwell) under the watchful eye of General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), but break out in fear that threatened "re-processing" will keep them detained for months on end.comicbook.com
