NXT TakeOver 36: Kyle O'Reilly Conquers Adam Cole in the 'Undisputed Finale'

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle O'Reilly was victorious in the "Undisputed Finale" at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday night, defeating Adam Cole in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match. O'Reilly picked up the first fall by countering Cole's attempt at a Panama Sunrise with a rollup, catching a quick pin. The second fall was a Street Fight, which saw the pair immediately pull a variety of weapons out from under the ring. Cole eventually picked up the second pin by superplexing O'Reilly onto a pair of upright chairs, followed by a Last Shot.

comicbook.com

