It sounds like the San Francisco 49ers believe they can win a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. It doesn't sound like FS1's Nick Wright is as confident, though. The First Things First host feels head coach Kyle Shanahan should be more willing to play rookie Trey Lance earlier and not necessarily sit the rookie quarterback for the season. And that's even if Garoppolo is healthy and the team is doing well.