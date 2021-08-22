Ed Orgeron Recaps LSU’s Second Scrimmage

LSU went into Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon for its second scrimmage of fall camp and head football coach Ed Orgeron met virtually with reporters to recap the day. “Excellent job by our team about getting the intensity up, it was a great day and a lot of enthusiasm on both sides of the football,” Orgeron said. “The defense started fast but the first and second offense drove up and down the field after that. Offense had a better day today scoring points, made some big plays. I think we got what we wanted to get done out there today.