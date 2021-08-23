Special Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Henry County in southeastern Alabama, Clay, Randolph, northwestern Calhoun, Quitman and northwestern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 1045 PM EDT/945 PM CDT/ At 1001 PM EDT/901 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles west of Lumpkin to Georgetown to near Gaino to near Pickett. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Georgetown, Cuthbert, Shellman, Bellville, Shorterville, Wire Bridge, Carnegie, Watson Crossroads, Scottsboro Crossroads, Ricks Place, Pecan, Thomas Mill Creek, Hatcher, Morris, Bethel, Suttons Corner, Springvale and Fort Gaines-Clay Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH