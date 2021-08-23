Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 1002 PM EDT, local law enforcement significant flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sterling, Arlington, Lake Ariel, Tresslarville, Greentown, Angels, South Canaan, Lakeville, Newfoundland and La Anna. Numerous flooded basements and roads with stranded cars have been reported. Significant flash flooding was also occurring in nearby Lackawanna county. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, PA
City
South Canaan Township, PA
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
City
Lake Ariel, PA
City
Greentown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy