Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 1002 PM EDT, local law enforcement significant flooding across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sterling, Arlington, Lake Ariel, Tresslarville, Greentown, Angels, South Canaan, Lakeville, Newfoundland and La Anna. Numerous flooded basements and roads with stranded cars have been reported. Significant flash flooding was also occurring in nearby Lackawanna county. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE