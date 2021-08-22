Students express mixed feelings on safety as school year begins

Know that as we enter the 2021-22 school year, everyone wants this year to be successful in all ways for our students, families, staff and community. Over the past eighteen months district and school staff have worked diligently in collaboration with our stakeholders to ensure we not only meet, but exceed, the mitigation practices for COVID-19 regarding: air filtration, cleaning and disinfecting within all district buildings, schools and buses, and a high focus on wellness practices for students and staff such as hand washing and only attending school/work when feeling well.