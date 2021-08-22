Students express mixed feelings on safety as school year begins
While many students are excited to start the school year, some are concerned with transitioning back to a fully in-person plan with the Delta variant being present. According to New Trier’s 2021-2022 instructional plan, the school has upgraded ventilation systems, COVID-safe cleaning protocols, and will continue to promote hand hygiene with widespread hand sanitation stations. The school will also establish a 2021-2022 COVID-19 Operational Dashboard which will contain information and data on vaccine percentages, student/staff quarantine, COVID-19 positivity rates, and safety protocols.newtriernews.org
