Why the 85 minute schedule isn’t as bad as you think

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first, all I heard about the new schedule was criticism. Many students, including me, felt that 85 minutes was too much for the average student’s attention span. And although we took surveys showing support for a block schedule, the extended length of time compared to last year’s schedule came as a surprise. But now after reconsideration, the longer block schedules have lots of advantages over past schedules that many students will come to like.

