Streator, IL

Sunday fire damages Streator home

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTREATOR – Parts of a home in Streator was heavily damaged after a fire Sunday afternoon. The Streator Fire Department were called to the 1300 block of Wasson Street around 2 PM by the residents who reported a fire at the rear of their home. First arriving fire crews found heavy, black smoke coming from the rear of the single-story dwelling. There were no injuries reported to residents or first responders. Authorities say the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

