Baltimore Center Stage 2021/22 season is a go
Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) has announced a 2021/22 season that features artists such as Noah Diaz, Will Davis, Anna Deavere Smith, Nicole Brewer, R. Eric Thomas, Stevie Walker-Webb, Eliana Pipes, Laurie Woolery, Anne Carson, Mike Donahue, Diana Oh. BCS has also announced a new series of partnerships, initiatives, and programs that will feature the work of Baltimore-based arts organizations ArtsCentric and Creative Alliance and artists Madeline Sayet, Mei Ann Teo, Darius Christian, Be Steadwell, Storm Thomas, Catrina Brenae, and more.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
