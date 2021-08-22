Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Center Stage 2021/22 season is a go

By News Desk
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Center Stage (BCS) has announced a 2021/22 season that features artists such as Noah Diaz, Will Davis, Anna Deavere Smith, Nicole Brewer, R. Eric Thomas, Stevie Walker-Webb, Eliana Pipes, Laurie Woolery, Anne Carson, Mike Donahue, Diana Oh. BCS has also announced a new series of partnerships, initiatives, and programs that will feature the work of Baltimore-based arts organizations ArtsCentric and Creative Alliance and artists Madeline Sayet, Mei Ann Teo, Darius Christian, Be Steadwell, Storm Thomas, Catrina Brenae, and more.

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Crown Heights#Theater Company#State Theater#Bcs#Artscentric#Creative Alliance#Alliance Theatre#Baltimore Center Stage#Covid Safety Guidelines#Centerstage#Fbi#Long Wharf Theatre#Jewish#American#Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy