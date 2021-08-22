Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterloo, IA

MercyOne Oelwein tops community benefit ranks in state

By MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein has been ranked first in Iowa on community benefit by the health care think tank, the Lown Institute, citing hospital tax filings and cost reports from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid from 2018. This index ranked over 3,600 hospitals based on spending on charity care, community health initiatives and proportion of patient revenue from Medicaid which it said shows the commitment to caring for low-income patients.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Waterloo, IA
Health
City
Waverly, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Fairbank, IA
Local
Iowa Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Volunteers#Community Care#Mercyone Medical Center#The Lown Institute#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid#Mobile Food Bank#Free Mammography Nights#Covid#Mobile Food Bank#Ace Hardware#The Waterloo Food Bank#Cisco Webex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy