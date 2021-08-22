MercyOne Oelwein tops community benefit ranks in state
MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein has been ranked first in Iowa on community benefit by the health care think tank, the Lown Institute, citing hospital tax filings and cost reports from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid from 2018. This index ranked over 3,600 hospitals based on spending on charity care, community health initiatives and proportion of patient revenue from Medicaid which it said shows the commitment to caring for low-income patients.www.communitynewspapergroup.com
