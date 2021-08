Movie theaters were largely closed for over a year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's a long time without blockbuster movies, buckets of popcorn, and overpriced Diet Coke. However, theaters are open again! That means movies are flowing into theaters at a regular clip. Still, with over a year lost, the release schedule became a complete mess as studios tried to figure out new release strategies. Some films were delayed, some were sent to streaming services, and some are still trying to figure it out.