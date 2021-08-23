Cancel
NuSTAR Space Observatory: Seeing Some Cosmic X-Ray Emitters Might Be a Matter of Perspective

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown as ultraluminous X-ray sources, the emitters are easy to spot when viewed straight on, but they might be hidden from view if they point even slightly away from Earth. It’s hard to miss a flashlight beam pointed straight at you. But that beam viewed from the side appears significantly dimmer. The same holds true for some cosmic objects: Like a flashlight, they radiate primarily in one direction, and they look dramatically different depending on whether the beam points away from Earth (and nearby space telescopes) or straight at it.

