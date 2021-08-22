WATCH: Trey Lance fires dart to WR Travis Benjamin for TD

Trey Lance struggled in his first series to start the second half, but came up with a monster touchdown drive in his second series in the third quarter.

Three plays stood out on the drive. One was an 8-yard run on a second-and-6 for a first down. The other was a great throw to WR Travis Benjamin on a third-and-4 that went for 8 yards and first down. Then there was the 16-yard touchdown strike to Benjamin that showed off the bazooka attached to Lance’s right shoulder.

That drive showed off why the 49ers traded up for Lance, and the touchdown throw in particular stands out as a play that makes him special.