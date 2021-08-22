Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Trey Lance fires dart to WR Travis Benjamin for TD

By Kyle Madson
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz8NN_0bZo5sFj00

Trey Lance struggled in his first series to start the second half, but came up with a monster touchdown drive in his second series in the third quarter.

Three plays stood out on the drive. One was an 8-yard run on a second-and-6 for a first down. The other was a great throw to WR Travis Benjamin on a third-and-4 that went for 8 yards and first down. Then there was the 16-yard touchdown strike to Benjamin that showed off the bazooka attached to Lance’s right shoulder.

That drive showed off why the 49ers traded up for Lance, and the touchdown throw in particular stands out as a play that makes him special.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Dart#American Football#Wr#Td#Kpix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Cleveland Browns release veteran defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Damion Square has played in 75 consecutive NFL games. But for the Alabama alumnus to keep his streak going, he needs a new opportunity with only three weeks until the kickoff to the 2021 regular season after the Cleveland Browns released Square on Thursday. Until entering free agency...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence continues to show signs of being a bust

They will tell you that it is “only the preseason,” but anyone who watched the first two preseason games can see things do not look too good right now for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. It is beyond me how the national media is finding ways to put...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Arguably the most publicized quarterback competition this summer has been Cam Newton–Mac Jones battle in New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce a winner. Earlier today, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated on FS1 who will earn the job. Sharpe thinks Newton will be the starter...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton gets brutally honest on Patriots QB competition with Mac Jones

When the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it sent a clear message that at some point, they would hand the keys to the car over to him to run the offense. While it may not be right out of the gates in 2021, the former Alabama national champion will certainly get his shot at some point in time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Tight End Shares His Impression Of Mac Jones

Since arriving in New England, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has impressed just about everyone in the Patriots locker room. He continues to improve during practice and has shown poise in the team’s two preseason games, leading many to wonder if he’s worthy of the starting job when Week 1 rolls around.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Teams Inquiring About Saints Quarterback Trade

Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy