Readers comment on clean energy investments, COVID-19 patients filling hospitals and more
As we gear up for another abnormally active hurricane season with stronger and more frequent storms, we hunker down and pray for the best. As we face red tide outbreaks and watch blue-green algae plague beaches and devastate wildlife, we cover our noses and try to avoid those areas. As we watch the rising oceans creep more inland with each passing day, we wonder about the future of our beautiful beaches and unique Florida communities.www.gainesville.com
