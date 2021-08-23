Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Workplace Savvy: 'Poverty line,' 'living wage,' 'minimum wage': What's the difference?

Gainesville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I'm a little confused, and perhaps you can enlighten me. What is the difference between the “poverty line,” a “living wage” and the “minimum wage”?. A: As a layperson it’s natural to be confused by what often sounds like an interchangeable use of these terms, but they are quite distinct. Let’s see if we can make sense of what each of them mean and how they relate (or not) to each other.

www.gainesville.com

Comments / 11

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Poverty Level#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EconomyMotley Fool

Single Americans Will Get an Average of $2,710 in Stimulus Money in 2021

How much a single person receives in stimulus dollars depends on the specifics of their life. There's an awful lot to be said for being single. You have no one to answer to, can choose your own Friday night movie, and can eat whatever you want for dinner without asking someone else's opinion.
EconomyThe Independent

The supply chain crisis shows it’s time to rethink the minimum wage

A rare positive to emerge from the Brexit-driven crisis in the UK’s supply chain is the increasingly widespread recognition of the contribution low wages in key sectors have made towards its creation. Amid talk of food shortages at a “worse level than at any time I have seen”, according to...
LotteryWKRC

Employers weigh options to encourage vaccinations; the unvaccinated could face costly risk

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Incentives like lottery tickets and free beer have been offered to get people vaccinated, but, still, a sizeable number of people won’t get the shot. As COVID-19 numbers rise again, there’s a higher risk for hospitalization, which comes with an exorbitant cost for care. All this contributes to another risk to unvaccinated workers. Some employers have already begun to implement mandates for employers to get the vaccine, but down the road, these unvaccinated workers could pay more for their health insurance than those who have gotten the shot.
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Labor IssuesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Disney Reaches Vaccination Agreement With Union Workers

Florida's Walt Disney World will now require union employees as well as non-union and salaried workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs at the theme park. The deal was reached Monday with a union coalition, shortly after the Pfizer vaccine earned full Food and Drug Administration...
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Minimum wage increase for CoxHealth helps employees

Minimum wage increase for CoxHealth helps employees. Afghanistan Veteran gives his perspective on US pullout. OTC student asks for exemption from COVID-19 vaccine for clinicals. FDA approval of vaccine eases concerns of some in Springfield. Springfield discusses homelessness. Ozarks Tonight: Medicaid expansion. VIDEO: Springfield cemetery hopes to restore fence. School...
Health Serviceswevv.com

Baptist Health Announces Minimum Wage Increase to $15 per Hour

Kentucky's largest health care system now has a new minimum wage. All hourly employees will now start at $15 per hour. The announcement comes after approval from the board of directors on Tuesday. The increase will be reflected on paychecks starting on October 1st. The new minimum wage will be...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

6 health systems raising minimum wage

Citing the need to attract and retain talent, hospitals and health systems in the U.S. are raising their minimum wage for workers. Six health systems that announced pay boosts in August:. 1. CoxHealth in Springfield, Mo., is raising its minimum wage to $15.25 per hour, the system said Aug. 24....
AdvocacyRochester Business Journal

Jewish Senior Life to raise minimum wage

Jewish Senior Life is the latest in a number of local nonprofits to raise its minimum wage. The continuing care retirement community will raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all staff beginning Sept. 5, the organization said this week. “Our employees are our greatest asset,” said President and CEO Michael King. “They are the ...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Janitors Union Gains $15 Minimum Wage

The union representing the janitors and cleaners working in commercial office buildings in downtown Milwaukee have secured a new three-year contract with a coterie of cleaning companies. The cleaners, represented by the SEIU Local 1, work for approximately a dozen different companies, but they have bargained together as a single...
AdvocacyDaily Ardmoreite

Mercy increases starting wage for employees

Mercy will increase the starting wage for all co-workers across its multistate footprint. The $18 million additional annual commitment will raise more than 6,000 co-workers’ pay to $15 an hour and serve as the starting wage for all newly hired co-workers. “This decision is rooted in our values and promotes...
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

Intermountain Healthcare raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

Intermountain Healthcare will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour for both clinical and nonclinical jobs, the health care provider announced Wednesday. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour for both clinical and nonclinical jobs, the health care provider announced Wednesday.

Comments / 11

Community Policy