Workplace Savvy: 'Poverty line,' 'living wage,' 'minimum wage': What's the difference?
Q: I'm a little confused, and perhaps you can enlighten me. What is the difference between the “poverty line,” a “living wage” and the “minimum wage”?. A: As a layperson it’s natural to be confused by what often sounds like an interchangeable use of these terms, but they are quite distinct. Let’s see if we can make sense of what each of them mean and how they relate (or not) to each other.www.gainesville.com
Comments / 11